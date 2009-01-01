Home | News | General | Middle-aged man vows to trek from Shinkanda to Ilorin if APC wins Kwara guber polls

A man based in Kwara has vowed to trek from Shinkanda, a border town to Illorin, the state capital if the All Progressives Congress (APC) wins the forthcoming governorship election.

Hassan Folohunsho Kazeem in a private message sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 6, said he will make sure other youths join him in the long walk.

An avid of the APC, Kazeem thanked leaders of the party, “for their support of this freedom.”

His words: “I am from Kwara state. I am using this media to tell all Kwarans if APC should emerge in this governorship election, I will trek from Shinkanda border of Kwara state to Ilorin.

“I will make sure my fellow youth in Kwara join me to greet our powerful party chairman for his contribution and Alhaji Lai, Talba and others for their support of this freedom, I wish this come to reality.

“I can't wait to see Abdul Raman AbdulRasaq as our next governor.”

Meanwhile, the death of Bala Haruna, a Bauchi-based staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari went viral on Tuesday, March 5.

Haruna had vowed to spend 10 minutes inside a gutter and drink the drainage water if President Buhari wins the presidential election.

Immediately Buhari was declared winner of the February 23 presidential election in the early on Wednesday, February 27, Haruna made good his promise as he swam in a gutter and drink dirty water from it.

