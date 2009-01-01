Home | News | General | Hardworking Nigerian teacher in search of love asks beautiful ladies to come forth

A Nigerian teacher identified as Victory Nkadi has written to Legit.ng, seeking love of a beautiful lady. His search is coming public shortly after Legit.ng shared that a millionaire businessman in Thailand is searching for a hardworking man to marry his 'pure' daughter and is willing to pay N111 million as well as managerial control of his thriving business.

Recall that the internet blew up upon release of the story of the businessman and his beautiful daughter who seek a hardworking man that would settle into their family. Many had offered to be the lucky man as the offer sounds like the deal of the century but it is still unclear the major criteria of being successful candidate.

However, a bold Victor has offered his heart as well as his commitment. He stated that he is a proud, hardworking teacher and is ready to love the lucky lady that will be on the receiving end of the love and attention he has give.

He said: "My name is Victory Nkadi. I was already searching for a good and pure lady. It's not all about the cash but for the fact that she's beautiful, am interested in making her my Angel and the only love of my life. Am a Nigerian, a teacher and a hard working man. I can love and take good care of your daughter. I can protect her and make the happy woman she deserves."

Hardworking Nigerian teacher in search of love

Meanwhile, an African couple who tied the knot three days after meeting recently celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary.

