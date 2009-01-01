Home | News | General | Premier League boss slammed 2-match ban after confrontation with referee
Premier League boss slammed 2-match ban after confrontation with referee



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 minutes ago
- Mauricio Pochettino will watch Tottenham's next two matches from the stands

- The Argentine boss was given a two-match for violent conduct against the referee

- Pochettino will miss Spurs travel to Southampton and Liverpool tie at Anfield

Mauricio Pochettino has been handed a two-match touchline ban after his bust-up with referee Mike Dean in Spurs loss to Burnley.

The Argentine manager will now miss his side's crunch Premier League fixture against Liverpool and was slapped a £10,000 fine.

Pochettino had admitted he crossed the line with the match official and apologized publicly but he will miss his side's trip to Southampton and crucial game at Anfield on March 31.

