Premier League boss slammed 2-match ban after confrontation with referee

- Mauricio Pochettino will watch Tottenham's next two matches from the stands

- The Argentine boss was given a two-match for violent conduct against the referee

- Pochettino will miss Spurs travel to Southampton and Liverpool tie at Anfield

Mauricio Pochettino has been handed a two-match touchline ban after his bust-up with referee Mike Dean in Spurs loss to Burnley.

The Argentine manager will now miss his side's crunch Premier League fixture against Liverpool and was slapped a £10,000 fine.

Pochettino had admitted he crossed the line with the match official and apologized publicly but he will miss his side's trip to Southampton and crucial game at Anfield on March 31.

In a statement, the FA said: “Mauricio Pochettino has been fined £10,000 and will serve a two-match touchline ban following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

“The Tottenham Hotspur manager accepted an improper conduct charge from The FA, which resulted from his language and/or behaviour – both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area – at the end of the game against Burnley on 23 February.”

Pochettino was upset with a couple of decisions in his side's 2-1 defeat at Burnley and his assistant Jesus Perez believed they had heard a mocking response from Dean.

He admitted immediately after the game that he had went too far and decided he would accept the charge and apologise to Dean.

In his next press conference, Poch said: “My behaviour was public and now I want to apologise in a public way too.

“There is a limit you cannot cross and maybe I out my toes over the line.

“I cannot behave in that way. Of course I want to apologise. I apologise to Mike Dean, all the referees and all the people.”

