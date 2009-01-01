Atiku distances self from GoFundMe account

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the recently concluded election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has distanced himself from the GoFundMe account set up on Tuesday to support his case at the tribunal.

A Special Assistant on Public Communications and Strategy to the former Vice-President, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, said this while reacting to the setting up of the account which stirred up a heated debate on social media.

“We do not know anything about it. We are not in any way connected to it but we consider it as a purely private initiative of the promoters,” he said.

Although a search on the GoFundMe website shows that the account has been taken down, it was learnt that over $800 (N288,000) out of the target $100,000 (N36m) was donated within 24 hours.

Many questioned the propriety of asking Nigerians to donate money to fund Atiku’s case despite the fact that the PDP candidate is said to own companies that rake in billions of naira yearly.

