Atiku distances self from GoFundMe account
- 32 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the recently concluded election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has distanced himself from the GoFundMe account set up on Tuesday to support his case at the tribunal.
A Special Assistant on Public Communications and Strategy to the former Vice-President, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, said this while reacting to the setting up of the account which stirred up a heated debate on social media.
“We do not know anything about it. We are not in any way connected to it but we consider it as a purely private initiative of the promoters,” he said.
Although a search on the GoFundMe website shows that the account has been taken down, it was learnt that over $800 (N288,000) out of the target $100,000 (N36m) was donated within 24 hours.
Many questioned the propriety of asking Nigerians to donate money to fund Atiku’s case despite the fact that the PDP candidate is said to own companies that rake in billions of naira yearly.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 95 of 95