Court commences hearing on Atiku’s case against Buhari

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 45 minutes ago
Hearing has commenced on the case filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, against President Muhammadu Buhari following the outcome of the presidential election.
The Presidential Election Tribunal commenced the hearing of a motion ex-parte filed by Atiku and PDP on Wednesday.
Atiku had demanded that materials used for the February 23 presidential election be inspected.
A three-man panel led by Justice Abdul Aboki is currently listening to the lawyer of Atiku and PDP, Chris Uche, SAN.

