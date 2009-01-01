Court commences hearing on Atiku’s case against Buhari
- 45 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
Hearing has commenced on the case filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, against President Muhammadu Buhari following the outcome of the presidential election.
The Presidential Election Tribunal commenced the hearing of a motion ex-parte filed by Atiku and PDP on Wednesday.
Atiku had demanded that materials used for the February 23 presidential election be inspected.
A three-man panel led by Justice Abdul Aboki is currently listening to the lawyer of Atiku and PDP, Chris Uche, SAN.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 95 of 95