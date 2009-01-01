I quit my marriage, 3 months after I got pregnant -Actress Yvonne Jegede

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has responded to tales about the perceived crisis in her marriage to her fellow actor husband or rather ex-husband, Olakunle Abounce Fawole after the pair welcomed their four-month-old son, Xavier

Yvonne Jegede opened up on her troubled marriage to Pulse saying she quit the union three months after she got pregnant with their only child.

"We started having issues before the birth of Xavier. I think I was about two to three months pregnant when the issues came. Immediately the issues came, there was never a dull moment, it just kept going up and up and it got worse and it got bad and today here we are," she began.

The actress with a career spanning 16 years said when the issues in her marriage to Abounce, a former rapper and actor, became obvious and irredeemable she moved out of their matrimonial home after a mutual agreement.





"Right now, we are not living together, and we are not living as husband and wife, we are not husband and wife anymore and I would say a mutual agreement to go our separate ways. It didn't work out, it wasn't working out," Jegede said.

However, Jegede said her marriage to Abounce was worth it for the months it lasted. She said the times they shared together as a couple were nice and sweet so she wouldn't trample on those times.

The couple had their court and traditional wedding in 2017 and dated for close to 10 years.

The actress also addressed the rumours that her four month old son, Xavier is not for her estranged husband, Abounce.

Yvonne Jegede said Abounce can't deny the fact that Xavier is 100% his son.

"I don't call him. I only reached out to him when I feel the need to because he knows Xavier is his son, he is 100% sure he's his son," Jegede said reacting to the rumour about the paternity of her son.

Continuing, the actress said, "He's been to the house twice after we got back to the country, he's come to see his son twice and he has pictures with his son on his phone which I took so why he's not posting them, maybe his personal reasons, maybe he's not like me who is showing my joy to the world, I don't know but is that enough to give me a name? no, you don't give me a name like that, common, that is not right, people tried to bully me or make dry joke over this, about my life, would you be happy if I were your sister but anyways, I am here, I am strong and will be strong for my son. I have morals to set for him and what the world is about."

