Man begins trekking from Kebbi to Abuja to felicitate with Buhari, APC

A supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Tukur Aliyu has set out on endurance trekking from Birnin Kebbi to Abuja to felicitate with President Muhammadu Buhari over his victory in the presidential election.

Aliyu who is in his twenties hails from Argungu Local Government Area of the state.

Before embarking on the long trek to Abuja he told journalists that he had already made up his mind and vowed to trek to Abuja if Buhari of APC wins the presidential election.

He said “I made a promise that if APC wins the presidential election I will trek from Kebbi to Abuja. I am doing it for my party, APC and I am doing it for Buhari ”

The APC supporter only carried a bag, garri, sugar, beans cake and cash of N1,500 as his basic needs for the long trek.

He said “When I get to Abuja, I will be glad to see President Buhari and congratulate him over his victory at the poll”.

He appealed to the PDP presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku to take the result in good faith for peace and progress of the country.

He also urged all PDP supporters to accept the peoples' verdict and heed the call by prominent Nigerians.

