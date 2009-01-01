CBN governor, Emefiele speaks on ‘being asked to leave office’ by Buhari govt

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday, reacted to report that he has been relieved of his position by the Federal Government.

Emefiele stated that he has not been sacked by the Federal Government.

He made the clarification while responding to a question on his status during a meeting with textile stakeholders in Abuja.

According to Emefiele, his tenure expires in June.

He said: “As you can see, I am here doing my work. My tenure expires in June.

“And we will continue with our work until then.

“CBN has been intervening in the economy since 1978 and whoever comes after me will continue from where we stopped.

“No right-thinking person will discontinue an intervention that is meant to create jobs and improve the economy.”

