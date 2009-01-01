Rivers election: APC adopts Sowore’s AAC as its candidate

The All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has adopted a candidate from another political party ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

The leader of APC in the state, Rotimi Amaechi revealed this to the party in an ongoing town hall meeting in Aleto community in Eleme Local Government Area of the state by asking, “all APC faithful to vote for the Governorship candidate of African Action Congress in the Saturday’s election while the party pursues its matter in court.

Engineer Awara Biokpomabo who is the Governorship candidate of AAC hails from Kula Community in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Kalabari Kingdom in Rivers State.

Amaechi said the decision was borne out of several litigations surrounding the APC in the state but expressed hope that the party will reclaim its mandate in court.

