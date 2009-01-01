I’ll work harder… this is my last lap -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he will not let them down in his second term which he described as “my last lap”.

He gave the assurance when the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) paid him a congratulatory visit at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Buhari promised to work harder in addressing the challenges facing the country.

“This is my last lap, I will try to work harder. I assure you, I will not let you down,” Buhari said.

“I’m very appreciative of this visit, especially when I have seen some of my seniors, some of my colleagues and a couple of my juniors, among the team. This reminds me of the good old days when we were in the military.

“Actually, nobody dropped from the sky. For Arewa Consultative Forum to identify with me, having come from this geo-political zone, I’m very much appreciative of this.

“I’m very pleased with the address of the chairman who reminded me of the undertaken we made basically on the three important things my party campaigned on and succeeded.”

Adamu Fika, chairman of the ACF’s board of trustees, who led the delegation, said the visit was to congratulate the president over his victory at the polls.

Fika, recalled that in May 2016, the delegation, led by Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano, drew Buhari’s attention to projects of concern to the north and of benefit to Nigeria at large.

He listed the projects to include the Baro Dry Port, the Mambilla Hydro power, self- sufficiency in agricultural produce, road construction and rehabilitation, and abve all oil and gas exploration.

“It is pleasing to note that since then, the Baro dry port has been commissioned, while all other projects have been reactivated and now being implemented,” Fika said.

“We pray that those organs of Government charged with the responsibility for the Implementation will double their efforts to ensure that these projects are executed fully to their logical conclusion within reasonable time.”

