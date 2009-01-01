Home | News | General | Buhari will decide who becomes Senate President — Omo-Agege
2019 ELECTION: No public holiday in Lagos on Friday – LASG
BREAKING: Court disqualifies Taraba APC gubernatorial candidate

Buhari will decide who becomes Senate President — Omo-Agege



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 12 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege says President Muhammadu Buhari will be actively involved in the process of selecting the next leader of the Senate.
Speaking to the newsmen in Warri, Omo-Agege said the President and the ruling All Progressives Congress would avoid the 2015 mistake that led to the emergence of Senator Bukola Saraki as the President of the Senate.
‘‘Anybody who is going to be Senate President, in the 9th Senate, must be somebody who is loyal to Mr President, the party and the constitution.
‘‘The Senate President will be determined by Mr President. Mr President will indicate to us through the party who he wants to work with,’’ Omo-Agege said.

The ruling APC is set to produce the next Senate president after winning the majority seats at the upper legislative chamber in the February 23 election.
Asked if the APC has zoned the Senate presidency to any geopolitical zone, the lawmaker said ‘‘I do not know.’’
‘‘But what I can tell you is that we are going to have a Senate that will work with Mr President.
‘‘The era of allowing renegades who rode on the back of Mr President, who rode on the back of the party to go in there and trade the party’s mandate, I think that era is gone.
‘‘I am very hopeful that this time around, Mr President will step in and decide not only the zone that will produce the Senate president and the leadership but also who, it should be.
‘‘We don’t want to erect another opposition leader in the Senate, as we had in the 8th Assembly.
‘‘There are a lot of us in the Senate who are returning to the next senate who fits into that position. We are so many but any decision the President makes, we will all fall in line and abide,’’ he said.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 95 of 95