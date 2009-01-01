Buhari warns ballot box snatchers again

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday urged Nigerians to come out in large numbers to vote for the various candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during Saturday’s governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

According to him, security agencies will be on ground to ensure smooth and peaceful exercise.

The President in his message to Nigerians on the forthcoming gubernatorial elections, also pointed out that next Saturday’s election is as important as the February 23rd Presidential and National Assembly elections.

While urging youths not to allow themselves to be used for violence, he warned would-be ballot box snatchers and other electoral offenders to desist from the act.



He said “The second and final phase of the 2019 general elections comes up on Saturday, March 9, with Nigerians voting for governors and members of Houses of Assembly in the states.

“Let me once again extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives or sustained injuries as a result of accidents or criminal violence during the elections.

“The onus is once again on qualified people to turn out in large numbers to exercise their civic rights.

“With the presidential poll behind us, let us not become complacent, and fail to vote in the gubernatorial poll.

“The forthcoming elections are as important for good governance as that of the presidency and the National Assembly.

“Indeed, governance at the state level is closer to us, and should touch our lives more directly. That is why it is vital for us to participate in the choice of who governs us at the state levels.

“I, therefore, urge you to troop out massively on Saturday to elect your governors and state lawmakers.

“As a member of the All Progressives Congress, I recommend those standing on the platform of the party to you, as we are guided by progressive ideals, and we will not disappoint you.

“Equally, I urge you to comport yourself properly, as you turn out for the election.

“Avoid all deviant behaviours like ballot stuffing, ballot snatching, and any other action that does not conform with best electoral practices.

“I assure you that the security agencies will be on hand to protect voters, and ensure that the process is not undermined in anyway.” he said

The President went on “Let’s make the gubernatorial polls much better than the presidential, which Local and International observers have adjudged to be free and fair.

“May I repeat my appeal to our young people: do not allow yourselves to be used to cause violence or to break the law or otherwise disturb the peace.

“I have pledged a decent and credible electoral system for our country. I stand by that promise.

“Let us together do the right thing on Saturday, so that the best hands can emerge at the states, and take us faster to the Next Level,” he said.

