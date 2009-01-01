Home | News | General | Rashford, Lukaku fire Man United to Champions League quarterfinals after beating PSG 3-1

- PSG vs Manchester United tough Champions League clash saw the Red Devils progress to the quarterfinal stage

- The Red Devils claimed a dramatic 3-1 win over the French League side and progress to the last eight phase of the tourney

- Lukaku netted a brace while Rashford scored the winning goal as the Premier League side qualified on away goals rule after playing 3-3 on aggregate

Premier League giants, Manchester United, have sealed a spot in the quarter finals of the Champions League.

The Red Devils defeated PSG 3-1 at Parc de Princes on Wednesday night, March 6, in the second leg of the last 16 to qualify on a 3-3 aggregate.

A brace from Romelu Lukaku and one from Marcus Rashford handed the Premier League side the needed victory away from home.

Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-tutored side went into the clash in the backdrop of a 2-0 goal deficit suffered in the reverse fixture played at Old Trafford in February.

However, the manager was forced to make major changes in his selection, with up to ten members of first team sidelined.

The depleted team nonetheless managed to stage an epic comeback away from home to dump PSG out of the tournament.

The home side would have themselves to blame for failing to qualify for the last eight as they dominated proceedings in the entirety of the fixture.

It took Lukaku just about two minutes to find the back of the net after capitalising on the home team's errors at the back line.

Thomas Tuchel's men restored parity barely seven minutes later through a superb finish from Juan Bernat.

Few minutes before half time, the Belgian forward completed his brace in the game as the visitors took the lead once again in the game.

Upon the resumption of the second half, the French giants continued their dominance but failed to find the back of the net despite having goal-scoring chances.

They nonetheless looked destined for a place in the last eight with a 3-2 goals aggregate.

However, at stoppage time United were awarded a penalty after a long review at the VAR which was brilliantly converted by Marcus Rashford to send the Red Devils to the quarter finals.

Legit.ng earlier reported that two second half goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe were all Paris Saint Germain needed to beat Man United in the first leg of their Champions round of 16 tie at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils came into this match on the back of their eleven match unbeaten run in all competition but their hope to stretch the figure to 12 collapsed in front of their home fans.

It was an end to end game in the first half as both sides failed to find the back of the net before Italian referee Presnel Kimpembe signaled the end of the stanza.

[embedded content]

