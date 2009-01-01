Home | News | General | Rashford, Lukaku fire Man United to Champions League quarterfinals after beating PSG 3-1
2019 ELECTIONS: Buhari accuses PDP, Atiku of inciting protests
Barcelona set to beat Arsenal to the Ajax player who masterminded Real Madrid's fall

Rashford, Lukaku fire Man United to Champions League quarterfinals after beating PSG 3-1



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- PSG vs Manchester United tough Champions League clash saw the Red Devils progress to the quarterfinal stage

- The Red Devils claimed a dramatic 3-1 win over the French League side and progress to the last eight phase of the tourney

- Lukaku netted a brace while Rashford scored the winning goal as the Premier League side qualified on away goals rule after playing 3-3 on aggregate

Premier League giants, Manchester United, have sealed a spot in the quarter finals of the Champions League.

The Red Devils defeated PSG 3-1 at Parc de Princes on Wednesday night, March 6, in the second leg of the last 16 to qualify on a 3-3 aggregate.

A brace from Romelu Lukaku and one from Marcus Rashford handed the Premier League side the needed victory away from home.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-tutored side went into the clash in the backdrop of a 2-0 goal deficit suffered in the reverse fixture played at Old Trafford in February.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 98 of 98