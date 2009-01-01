Home | News | General | Barcelona set to beat Arsenal to the Ajax player who masterminded Real Madrid's fall
Rashford, Lukaku fire Man United to Champions League quarterfinals after beating PSG 3-1
Porto score deep in extra time to record crucial win against Roma in the Champions League

Barcelona set to beat Arsenal to the Ajax player who masterminded Real Madrid's fall



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Matthijs de Ligt is wanted by Spanish League champions Barcelona at the end of this season

- The 19-year-old inspired Ajax to 4-1 win over Real Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League round of 16 second leg clash

- De Ligt is also wanted by Premier League giants Arsenal but will have to battle the Catalans

Barcelona have reportedly concluded plans to land Ajax star Matthijs de Light at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old was superb in his side's 4-1 demolition of Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League clash at the Bernabeu on Tuesday evening.

Earlier this year, the Catalans completed the signing of Frankie De Jong but will be moving to Spain in the summer.

READ ALSO: Peter Beardsley part ways with his Premier League club Newcastle United

They are now ready to raid the Dutch side for the signature of one other star in a bid to improve their defence next term.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 98 of 98