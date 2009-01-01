Home | News | General | Barcelona set to beat Arsenal to the Ajax player who masterminded Real Madrid's fall

Barcelona have reportedly concluded plans to land Ajax star Matthijs de Light at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old was superb in his side's 4-1 demolition of Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League clash at the Bernabeu on Tuesday evening.

Earlier this year, the Catalans completed the signing of Frankie De Jong but will be moving to Spain in the summer.

They are now ready to raid the Dutch side for the signature of one other star in a bid to improve their defence next term.

According to SunSport, the Gunners last month were said to have made a move for the teenage sensation.

Meanwhile, the Spanish League champions are hoping De Jong can help lure his teammate to Camp Nou ahead of next term.

Barca president Josep Bartomeu is prepared to land the £70 million-rated kid after his sensational performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League according to Sport.

The La Liga side are hoping to convince former star and current Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars to snub Arsenal advances and let De Ligt move to Spain.

Though it might be a little hard for the Premier League side to land the star owing to the £40 million budget they want to spend this summer.

However, the budget could increase according to reports from the club should they qualify for Champions League at the end of the season.

The Gunners are planning to recruit De Ligt and could sell players like Mesut Ozil to raise funds and achieve their goal.

The stylish defender has made 29 appearances for Ajax this season and already has 13 caps for Holland since making his senior debut for his country two years ago.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus are set to table a bid for Ajax ace Matthijs de Ligt during the winter transfer window in January.

Tribal Football citing Corriere dello Sport reports that the Old Lady have made the Dutch international their top target during the forthcoming winter transfer window.

The Turin-based outfit are keen on the youngster and are lining up an initial bid of €40m for the 19 year-old De Ligt who is also under the radar of Spanish giants Barcelona.

