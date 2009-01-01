Home | News | General | Porto score deep in extra time to record crucial win against Roma in the Champions League
Porto score deep in extra time to record crucial win against Roma in the Champions League



- Porto vs Roma ended in a 3-1 win as the Portuguese side won 4-3 on aggregate in a last 16 tie

- Tiquinho , Moussa Marega and Alex Telles scored to put Porto through into the last eight

- Roma scored a penalty through Daniele De Rossi but it was not enough to send the Italians through

Porto got off to a good start in the match as Jesus Corona frired in a couple of shots in the opening 20 minutes of the game but could hit the target.

The Portuguese finally had a breakthrough as Moussa Marega provided the assist for Tiquinho who had an easy tap-in to give Porto a 1-0 lead.

