Porto score deep in extra time to record crucial win against Roma in the Champions League

- Porto vs Roma ended in a 3-1 win as the Portuguese side won 4-3 on aggregate in a last 16 tie

- Tiquinho , Moussa Marega and Alex Telles scored to put Porto through into the last eight

- Roma scored a penalty through Daniele De Rossi but it was not enough to send the Italians through

Porto got off to a good start in the match as Jesus Corona frired in a couple of shots in the opening 20 minutes of the game but could hit the target.

The Portuguese finally had a breakthrough as Moussa Marega provided the assist for Tiquinho who had an easy tap-in to give Porto a 1-0 lead.

At this point, the Primeira Liga club would qualify having scored an away goal in Rome but the visitors had other ideas.

Diego Perotti was brought down in the box as Daniele De Rossi sent Iker Casillas the wrong way from the penalty spot to even the score at 1-1 as the Serie A looked good to make it through to the last eight.

Porto played more purposeful football in the second half as they needed to revive their Champions League campaign in front of their home fans.

Malian international Marega was at the end of a brilliant out-swinging cross from Corona as he made it 2-1 in the 52nd minute.

At this point of the match, the aggregate was level at 3-3 and any of the sides that score will go through to the quarter finals.

But no their chances were taken in remainder of the match as the last 16 tie headed into extra-time.

There were no clear-cut chances in the first period of extra time as the encounter went goalless in 15 minutes.

But the second saw Eden Dzeko came close to scoring twice within the space of two minutes but the former Manchester City could not keep his shot down.

Then the controversial moment of the match came when Alex Telles was pulled by Alessandro Florenzi in the box as Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir had to consult the VAR before awarding a penalty to Porto.

Telles calmly converted the resulting spot-kick to give Porto a 3-1 lead a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

It was joy for Sergio Concecaio's side while last season's semi finalists were heartbroken as it ended 3-1 to Porto on the night.

