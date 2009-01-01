Home | News | General | Senate presidency: South south APC makes demand

The south south chapter of the All Progressives Congress has called on Nigerians to support the zoning of the Senate presidency position to its region.

Daily Trust reports that the APC zonal national chairman, Ntufam Hilliard Etta, in a statement on Wednesday, March 6 said zoning the position to the region will help build the support of the party.

He said a senate president from the south south would support President Muhammadu Buhari to help deliver the dividend of democracy.

The statement reads: “In the days ahead as our country strives to equitably zone offices to all the zones of the country, the South South zone having considered so many factors, wish to state the followings:

“Our zone has and will continue to play its critical and pivotal roles in order to help our dear country, Nigeria achieve and realize all its inherent potentials. The leadership of our great party in the zone has done extreme hard work towards stabilizing the polity to ensure that business thrives in the region, and equally informing our teaming youths that development can only thrive in the atmosphere of peace.

“We appreciate all the leaders of the zone and we are grateful that our youths have reciprocated the good gesture of Mr. President, by embracing peace, as the panacea to continuous development of our region in particular, and the country in general. Gone are the days when youths restiveness will impede developments.

“We recall that when our son, Senator Joseph Wayas, held sway as the Senate President, he did our zone and the country very proud. During his tenure as the Senate President, we saw a harmonious working relationship between the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary; and the benefit at this was for all Nigerians.

“The south south zone believes in the ideology of Mr. President in particular and the All Progressives Congress in general. As a geo-political zone that is blessed with God given wealth and natural resources, we are very proud that Mr. President is eminently harnessing our resources for the general good of all Nigerians and for the benefit of mankind as it is obvious the numerous achievements of the APC led Federal Government in just three and a half years.”

Meanwhile, following the outcome of results in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections across Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC) may likely give the Senate presidency to the north while the speaker of the House of Representatives goes to the south.

Daily Trust reports that the ruling party has since the election garnered of lawmakers in both the upper and lower chamber of the National Assembly with 64 senators-elect and over 200 ‎representatives-elect.

