Davido celebrates dad on his birthday, calls him the love of his life (photo)

Popular singer Davido has taken to appreciating one of the most important people in his life, and that is, his father. The musician took the occasion of his dad's birthday to celebrate him. The senior Adeleke who just clocked a year was well adulated by his celebrity son.

To celebrate his dad during this auspicious day, Davido took to his Instagram page to wish his dad a happy birthday. This he did with a loved-up caption.

In his caption, Davido called his dad the love of his life. He also used a love emoji that depicts just how much he loves his father.

But that was not all. The 26-year-old singer also shared a lovely photo of himself and his dad standing together. The duo were all smiles and giggles as they posed together.

See the post below:

Many of Davido's fans have taken to celebrating the celebrity's father. No doubt, they were happy for the Wonder Woman crooner who was full of joy as his father celebrated a new age.

See some of their reactions below:

jummyfaad: "He we live long enough to witness more in life."

rich_hommie_worldwid: "Happy birthday billionaire man that give birth to World Best Musician forever blessings baba enjoy your day I know obo we shut down everywhere tonit."

williams_c.flo: "Happy BirthdayDaddy OBO. I wish you long life and prosperity in Jesus name Amen."

ujuikpeamarom: "Happy birthday to Him and many more years of fulfilled life in Christ."

dorcas.oa: "Happy birthday daddy. thank you for raising a star"

