Woman sobs as bae pops question in presence of friends with too much money to squander (video)

A hilarious yet romantic video recently went viral. The footage showed a woman being showered with affection from every direction all at once. As shown in the clip, in a restaurant, a particular beautiful lady was chilling out with someone that looked like her boyfriend. Then the unexpected thing happened.

Another man walked up to the table where she and her bae were at. Without waiting or slowing down, this particular individual went down on his knees and stretched out what looked like a box.

This box containing a ring was, no doubt, an advance about marriage made by the man to the lady. The young woman who was too flushed remained speechless while the proposal was being made.

The lady who was already getting swooned by the proposal was even more shocked as the person sitting beside her sprung to action. What did he do?

Well, he took to bringing out loads of cash and spraying it on her. This caused her to be thrown into confusion. While one man was on one knees asking for her hand in marriage, another was spoiling her with cash.

All the while, others in the bar were cheering her on and urging her to say yes to her man who evidently was a friend of the one spraying her with cash. The confused lady staring and looking amazed for a long time.

Then she finally said yes. Once this happened, the other friends in the eatery took to spraying her further with cash. Evidently, they have the money to spare.

See the video below:

In the meanwhile, a Nigerian soldier recently proposed to his bae. The bride-to-be who is a police officer was evidently happy at the public proposal done in front of the station she works in.

[embedded content]

