Tension as top European club make 1 huge claim against Man Utd interim boss Solskjaer



- Solskjaer is currently managing Manchester United on interim capacity after replacing Mourinho in December 2018

- The Norwegian joined the Red Devils while still under contract at Molde

- The 46-year-old is United's top choice for managerial role on permanent basis

Norwegian side, Molde, have reminded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he is still under contract with them until 2021.

The warning shot came after the Manchester United interim manager acknowledged he was still unsure if he was still tied with Molde.

