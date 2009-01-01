Home | News | General | Tension as top European club make 1 huge claim against Man Utd interim boss Solskjaer

- Solskjaer is currently managing Manchester United on interim capacity after replacing Mourinho in December 2018

- The Norwegian joined the Red Devils while still under contract at Molde

- The 46-year-old is United's top choice for managerial role on permanent basis

Norwegian side, Molde, have reminded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he is still under contract with them until 2021.

The warning shot came after the Manchester United interim manager acknowledged he was still unsure if he was still tied with Molde.

"I think the contract has expired and that now I only have contract with Manchester United," UK Metro quoted Solskjaer.

"‘There may have to be another contract for that [return to Molde]. Let’s see what it says here. No, I am…”manager of Molde”- It’s not what I am doing at the moment, but the plan is to go back there," he added.

Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at the helm of affairs at Old Trafford in December 2018 and has had an impressive start to life at the club.

The 46-year-old is yet to taste defeat in the domestic scene, dropping points just twice after draws to Burnley and Liverpool in the Premier League.

He is now said to be in a pole position to be hired on permanent capacity as United manager.

Amid the speculation over his future at Old Trafford, Molde FK CEO Oystein Neerland has now maintained Solskjaer is still their manager.

"Before Christmas we signed a new agreement with Ole Gunnar for three years, until the end of the 2021 season," Neerland disclosed.

"Ole Gunnar is now employed at Manchester United, and plans to return to Molde after the season," he added.

It remains to be seen if United will have to pay the Norwegian club a compensation fee should they resolve to hire Solskjaer permanently.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Jose Mourinho has claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could struggle to succeed at Manchester United if finally being appointed as permanent manager at Old Trafford.

Since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at Manchester United in December 2018, the Red Devils have not lost any game in the Premier League.

United's only defeat so far under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in the Champions League first leg round of 16 tie against Paris-Saint-Germain in which Pogba got a red card.

