Smiles, handshakes as APC's Ganduje, PDP's Yusuf, other guber candidates in Kano sign peace accord (photos)

- Gubernatorial candidates in Kano have signed a peace accord ahead of the March 9 elections

- Among those who signed the accord were Gov Ganduje of the APC and Abba Kabir Yusuf of the PDP

- The Kano state commissioner of police was also present at the signing ceremony

Ahead of the Saturday, March 9 governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections taking place nationwide, gubernatorial candidates of various parties in Kano state have signed a peace accord.

Among the candidates who signed the accord on Wednesday, March 6 were Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Abba Kabir Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the Kano state commissioner of police, Mohammed Wakili, was also present at the signing ceremony.

See photos from the event:

The candidates pictured signing the peace accord (Photo credit: Sani Maikatanga for Daily Trust)

Source: Twitter

The candidates shake hands as the police commissioner looks on (Photo credit: Sani Maikatanga for Daily Trust)

Source: Twitter

A cross section of attendees at the signing ceremony (Photo credit: Sani Maikatanga for Daily Trust)

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the governorship candidate of the PDP in Kano, Abba Kabir Yusuf, said his candidacy was in no way affected by the recent court ruling nullifying it, as the case was against the party.

Yusuf made the assertion in a statement released by his spokesman, Malam Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The candidate insisted that he’ll continue with his campaign activities till Thursday night, March 7, which is the deadline for campaigns.

