FG plots to rig governorship poll in 24 states - CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties has alleged that there are plans by the Federal Government to ensure that the All Progressives Congress wins in 24 states in Saturday’s governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

The coalition’s national spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, made the allegation in a statement on Wednesday.

He said, “From the signal intercepted, Nasarawa, Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, Anambra, Rivers, Taraba, Abia, Gombe and Delta states are to be flooded with riot police specifically for the purpose of helping the APC rig the elections and return the states to the APC.

“The listed states are controlled by the PDP except Nasarawa, which the PDP is also poised to reclaim from the APC.”

Ugochinyere said most of the states listed in the police signal, which he attached to his statement, were not facing security challenges.

He noted that Zamfara, Borno and Yobe states, which have witnessed attacks and killings, did not get extra deployment of security officials.

He added that Kaduna, Katsina and Plateau states, where killings and reprisals had occurred since the presidential election, did not get extra security deployment.

He added, “From the signal, the entire units of MOPOL 3 Enugu, 12 Minna, 21 FCT, 25 Azumini/Iwukem, and 45 FHQ Abuja are to move to Nasarawa State.

“MOPOL 22 Ikeja, 49 Epe and 23 FHQ Annex Lagos are all moving to help the APC rig Sokoto State.

“Furthermore, MOPOL 2 Keffi Street Lagos, 5 Benin, 17 Akure and 20 Ikeja are to relocate to Akwa Ibom to rig elections in the state.

“Gombe State will receive their own rigging machine from MOPOL 52 Chalawa and 58 Lafia, while the rigging squads to Abia State are to be moved from MOPOL 29 Awka, 31 Asaba and 33 Ado Ekiti.

“Delta State will be for MOPOL 19 Port Harcourt and 55 Aba, while Anambra State will be militarised by MOPOL 28 Umuahia, 51 Oghara and 63 Ikorodu.

“The APC has resolved that polls will be shifted or disrupted in Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Enugu, Ebonyi, Benue and Taraba states so that military might will also be concentrated on those states on the rescheduled dates”.

Ugochinyere also alleged that pressure was being mounted on the Independent National Electoral Commission to redeploy the Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, despite a court order restraining the INEC Chairman from redeploying him.

