Do you know the real meaning of, "Seek ye first the kingdom of God, "?

You probably have heard the 'Seek ye first the kingdom of God' Bible verse. These are famous words from the Gospel of Matthew that tell us about the importance of God, but do we understand these words correctly? Read on to see the explanation.

Seek ye first the kingdom of God – this is a famous verse from the New Testament, Gospel of Matthew 6:33. Let's try to figure out the true meaning of these words.

Meaning of seek ye first the kingdom of God

The verse is a part of Jesus's sermon, and the whole verse of the speech has such a form:

But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. Ask, and it shall be given unto you; Seek, and you shall find. Knock, and it shall be opened unto you. Man shall not live by bread alone, But by every word That proceeds out from the mouth of God.

These are the words of Jesus, who tells his followers not to worry much about material things but pay all the attention to the serving to the Lord. Earlier in the same chapter, Jesus discussed with followers the pursuit of material things and wealth before God. So, the primary meaning of the verse is: if a person places the Lord as the main goal, then material needs will come without worry, a need or anxiety.

The verse does not mean that we should neglect the reasonable duties of our life and everything that helps us to sustain our lives. The verse just helps us to define the right priority of our life.

God has promised to provide for His own, supplying every need. – Philippians 4:19

This verse from Philippians also tells us how the Heavenly Father provides us with all we need, and that we should not rush for things.

Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. – Matthew 7:24

These are other words from Seek ye first the kingdom of God sermon by Jesus. This verse continues the topic and confirms the sense of the words said before.

Sermon on seek ye first the kingdom of God

The sermons of different pastors explain the idea of these words even in more details. Most of us forget about the Father while operating daily routine procedures. As a result, modern society pays too much attention to material things, sometimes even useless, and forget about the spiritual part of life.

Even believers sometimes are too much attracted by worldly needs and desires. According to most pastors, the fact that people forget about the Lord is the main reason of many terrible things that happen in the world nowadays. “Let God be First” this is a kind of statement that can unite all the believers and help the society to avoid many terrible sins that we can see now.

Through the Gospel of Matthew 6:33, Jesus talks to us directly, he tells us one of the most important messages of the Scripture: "Seek ye first the kingdom of God." So it is we who decide to follow His words and His will or to follow the rush for material things.

