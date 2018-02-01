Home | News | General | Top 5 Kylie Jenner boyfriends before her love story with Travis Scott

Are you searching for the list of Kylie Jenner boyfriends? The beautiful American model is in a relationship with Travis Scott with whom she also has a baby, but this is not the first romance of the celebrity. Read on to get to know who is on her list of exes.

Kylie Kristen Jenner is as an American model, television personality and entrepreneur. She is currently dating famous American rapper, Travis Scott. The couple has a daughter named Stormi Webster; she was born on the 1st of February, 2018. But Travisis not the first boyfriend of the beautiful model.

List of Kylie Jenner boyfriends

Did you know that Kim Kardashian's youngest sister started her romantic relationships in quite an early age? We will tell you about the boyfriends of the celebrity from the one before Travis and end with her first crush.

Tyga (2015-2017)

Before her relationship with Travis Scott, the American celebrity was in a hot romance with another famous rapper, Tyga. The girl met Tyga on an episode of the popular American show when she was only 14. They began dating openly in 2015 when the girl turned 18.

Jaden Smith (2013)

There were rumours that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner klan and Jaden were involved in a brief romance in 2013, but both of them called each other just best friends, neither confirmed nor denied the facts that they are dating.

Cody Simpson (2011)

The singer dated Kylie for a short time in 2011. They were seen together on multiple occasions. They were both 14 years old then.

Ramsey IV (2008-2011)

Kylie Jenner first boyfriend was allegedly singer Ramsey IV. The two were seen together many times.

A$AP ROCKY

They were spotted together by paparazzi cameras in 2015 during Kylie’s breakup with Tyga, and rumours about their alleged short romance became viral on the Internet. However, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner very quickly posted their photo with Tyga probably to make it clear that she is not dating A$AP Rocky and it is Tyga who is her man.

Is Kylie Jenner married now? The answer is “no”, but she seems to be in a stable relationship with Travis Scott. They have a daughter together, and most of the celebrities' fans believe that their baby is what has made their relationship stronger than the relationship with all previous Kylie Jenner boyfriends.

