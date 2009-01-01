Home | News | General | Top 10 best green tea brands in Nigeria you should try

Which are the best green tea brands in Nigeria? It is hard to choose one, so we prepared a list of the top 10 brands. Products of these companies are definitely worth to try. It is time to know more about the providers of your favourite drink!

Image: pexels.com

Source: UGC

Which one is the best green tea brand? There are a significant number of offers from different companies; we hope that our overview will help you to choose your favourite one.

Green tea in Nigeria: top brands

Want to know more about your favourite drink? Here we have the top brands list:

Organo TM Organic

Image: facebook.com, @oghealthcoffee

Source: Facebook

READ ALSO: Health benefits of guava leaves tea

Organo is a worldwide known company with headquarters situated in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company is also known under former name Organo Gold. Organo™ aims to provide people with healthy products such as teas, coffees, nutraceuticals. The products are distributed around 50 countries with the help of Independent Distributor network.

In Nigeria, the company works as Organo Gold Products Nigeria Limited with the main office in Ikeja city. This refreshing drink is known for Nigerians as packed organic product with a mild taste.

Biogenic

Image: facebook.com, @biogenicgreentea

Source: Facebook

Biogenic is a brand that proposes whole leaves and fragmented leaves drink. The product is a popular mean for weight control, it also can be helpful in the treatment of diabetes, arthritis, cold and flu, heart attack, stroke, cancer, ageing, allergic reactions. This beverage is produced in Lagos.

Bigelow Green Tea With Lemon

Image: facebook.com, @bigelowtea

Source: Facebook

It is another one among the best green tea brands in Nigeria. Bigelow is a brand that is known on the market for nearly 70 years. The product is blended and packed in the USA according to the rules of the highest quality. The features of this product are:

Individual fresh pack

Delicate flavour

Slight taste of lemon

Healthy antioxidants

Ahmad Nigeria

Image: facebook. com, @AhmadTeaNigeria

Source: Facebook

The main office of this company is situated in London, England. The products are distributed to over 80 countries. Ahmad is a company with a long history and a big number of awards. There are four different blends of Ahmad tea in Nigeria. The brand also proposes to Nigerian market such a unique proposition as Mint Mystique Green tea. It is a low caffeine beverage with mint leaves and a refreshing effect.

Legend tea and herbs

Image: facebook.com, @legendgreentea

Source: UGC

It is a Nigerian tea brand that offers a wide range of healthy drinks. The list of products contains several types of green tea with such additional components:

Apple

Orange

Honey

Moringa

Lemon

Cinnamon

Vanilla

Black currant

Apple and cinnamon

The product of this Nigerian tea brand is highly rated and recognised at the international level.

Lipton Tea by Unilever Nigeria Plc

Image: facebook.com, @liptonukraine

Source: Facebook

Lipton Tea is another worldwide known brand of the beverage that is popular in Nigeria. The company provides a big number of herbal drink types, including Green Tea Mandarin Orange, gunpowder green tea, pure green tea.

Harney & Sons

Image: facebook.com, @HarneyPhilippines

Source: Facebook

The company is well known in the Nigerian market, it provides a few types of tea:

Antioxidant

Authentic

Decaf

Decaf mint

Candy cane lane

Honey lemon ginseng

The main office of the company is situated in Boulder, Colorado, the United States and was founded in 1969. The company provides a wide range of herbal drinks.

Qualitea

Image: facebook.com, @QualiteaSL

Source: UGC

The brand is one of the leading tea producing companies of Sri Lanka. It is the world’s 3rd largest exporter of packeted tea. The company works since 1989, and for its history gained a great reputation. The company provides Green Tea with Soursop and refreshing effect.

Longrich

Image: facebook.com, @ugandahealthbeautystore

Source: UGC

It is a Chinese brand. China is a homeland of tea, so the product is considered as a high qualitative drink with a number of beneficial properties.

Twinings

Image: facebook.com, @TwiningsNZ

Source: Facebook

The company is worldwide known marketer of teafrom England. The company was founded in 1706, and for its long history gained a reputation of market’s leader. The brand offers more than 10 types of drink with different additional components.

These are the top green tea brands and types in Nigeria, and it is a good idea to try all of them and choose the best one for you.

[embedded content]

READ ALSO: Side effects of green tea

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...