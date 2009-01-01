Home | News | General | Ali Nuhu net worth will totally impress you

Do you want to know how much Ali Nuhu net worth is? Today, Ali is one of the most famous Nigerian actors, and thousands of fans want to know all the details from his life. We all know that popular actors earn big money, and here we welcome you to find out what is known about Ali's earnings and property.

Image: facebook.com, @actoralinuhu

Source: Facebook

Ali Nuhu net worth is quite a popular topic in Nigerian media. One of the leading actors is claimed to be the wealthiest movie star in the country, but is it true?

Ali Nuhu and his net worth

The “King of Kannywood” as some media calls him already acted in more than 260 Hausa and 150 English movies. He is also known as a scriptwriter, producer, and director. The Nigerian celebrity achieved great results in career and one of the biggest net worth among colleagues.

The actor is also considered as one of those personalities who raised the level of the movie industry in Nigeria and is one of the richest celebrities in the country. According to several sources including naijagists.com, Ali Nuhu net worth is claimed to be 1 million US dollars.

READ ALSO: Who is Ali Nuhu?

READ ALSO: Who is the richest man in Hausa film?

Being so rich, the actor must have had a very luxurious house. What is known about the actor's house? Media reported that the star moved to his new house at his birthday and 9th wedding anniversary celebration. The mansion of the actor is situated in Kano.

As for cars, there were reports about armed car robbery of his Honda Cross 2012. Instagram page of the celebrity contains several photos of different cars, but it is difficult to say, which car belongs to him.

The star does not lose his popularity but becomes even more known in Nigeria and abroad. New movies with the star are talked about, and it seems like Ali Nuhu net worth is going to grow in upcoming years. So, we continue to follow the news and share with you the most exciting facts about the star of Nigerian screens.

[embedded content]

READ ALSO: Ali Nuhu's biography, family and career

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...