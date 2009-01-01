2019 ELECTIONS: INEC spends N226m to administer oath on corpers, others

The Independent National Electoral Commission spent N226.3m to administer an oath of allegiance on members of the National Youth Service Corps and other ad hoc officials undertaking the general elections.

The details are contained in INEC’s budget for the general elections which will end on Saturday.

The document read in part, “Printing of 730,000 copies of an oath of loyalty and neutrality forms at N10 each; administration of oaths on all election personnel and staff at N300 per personnel.”

According to INEC, over one million ad hoc personnel, mainly drawn from the NYSC, were recruited for the elections.

The commission also spent N10m to print certificates of returns for winners of the Presidential, governorship and legislative elections nationwide.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the 4, 695 smart card readers destroyed by fire in Anambra State on February 12 would cost INEC over N847, 179, 885 to replace.

The information was obtained from the 2019 budget of INEC which amounts to N189bn.

According to the budget which was obtained, one card reader costs N167,063.

It, therefore, implies that 4, 695 card readers will cost N784,360,785.

Each of the card readers also contained a 16 GB SD card which costs N6,000 per unit amounting to N28,170,000.

The spare batteries and SIM cards of the card readers cost N29,954, 100 while SIM cards cost N4,695,000.

The grand total stands at N847,179,885.

INEC had also insured its property against fire, burglary, electoral violence and malicious damage for N131m.

However, it could not be confirmed if the insurance covers voting materials or just INEC buildings.

When contacted on the telephone, the National Commissioner for Voter Education and Publicity, Festus Okoye, said he could not immediately confirm the cost of the burnt card readers.

Okoye further stated that he did not know if the devices were insured, adding that “it usually takes up to six months for insurance companies to indemnify victims of the disaster.”

