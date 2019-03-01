Home | News | General | Man who drank gutter water after Buhari’s victory speaks out, says ‘I’m not dead’
March 9 elections: Army boss reveals plan by politicians to carry out assassinations, bombings (FULL STATEMENT)
Man who drank gutter water after Buhari’s victory speaks out, says ‘I’m not dead’
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Aliyu Mohammed Sani, the man who swam and drank drainage water to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory has dismissed rumour of his death.
Report went viral on Tuesday that Sani died after swimming in and drinking water from a drainage (gutter) to mark Buhari’s victory over Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
Sani, a painter, also waved aside claims that he was taken to hospital over any form of complication.
Sani had vowed to jump into a gutter and drink the drainage water if President Buhari wins re-election.
Hetold Daily Trust on Wednesday that report about his death was a fabrication and fake news relayed on the social media.
Sani kept his promise after INEC announced that President has won the election.
The picture of Sani who did the ‘4+4’ sign after emerging from the gutter went viral.
However, on Tuesday, March 5, he was said to have died after battling with gastrointestinal bleeding in the hospital for days after his public stunt.
He said, “As I am talking to you now, I am on my way back to Bauchi after we finished a painting work somewhere outside Bauchi.
“It is true, I made the promise before the elections and I fulfilled it and I have no regrets.”
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 91 of 91