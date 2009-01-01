People with disabilities pray for peaceful guber poll in Kaduna
The Association of Person’s with Disability yesterday organised a one-day special prayer for peaceful gubernatorial and state assembly elections in Kaduna State.
The organiser, Malam Abdullahi Sama’ila, said the prayer was aimed at seeking God’s intervention to avert all forms of violence that could affect peace and stability in the entire 23 local government areas of the state.
According to him, “The essence of the special prayer for the state is for Almighty God to save Kaduna against all form of election violence that could hinder any development which could affect lives of persons with disability.”
Malam Abdullahi who expressed worry over the kind of campaign by religious leaders and politicians through the media, said: “People who do not like peace and unity use hate speech and religious tones in their campaign which is not really good for any good democratic government worldwide.
“We must remember that Nigeria is our home, we must join hands and pray hard to for God to keep this nation united,” he added.
While congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election, he called on him to remembered people living with disabilities in all activities of human development and empowerment.
