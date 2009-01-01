You’re not Buhari’s boss – Keyamo attacks Obasanjo

Spokesperson of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Campaign Organization, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has reacted to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s claim that he is the President’s boss.

Recall that Obasanjo made the claim in an event to commemorate his 82nd birthday anniversary, which held at the Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The elder statesman had said: “Buhari; there is nothing personal between me and him … I am his boss, with all due respect.

“The point is that I have been in that position longer than any Nigerian will ever be there.”

“You see that in a democracy, to criticise a policy of government is not a family affair; even if it is my brother that is there and is not doing the things that I believe he should do, he must be criticised.

“That is what democracy is all about. So, if I say anybody in government in Nigeria or any government in Africa is not doing well, let that government prove that it is doing well; it is not taking things personally,” he reiterated.

Reacting in a post on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Keyamo said if there’s anyone to be handed the title of ‘boss of all bosses’, Yakubu Gowon was deserving having held the record of longest unbroken reign as Head-of-State and a military senior to Obasanjo.

His words: “Just to set the records straight: The boss of ALL bosses today in Nigeria is Gen. Yakubu Gowon who holds the record of the SINGLE longest unbroken rein as Head-of-State.

“He’s senior to ALL. And his access is always guaranteed. He goes into the Villa ANYTIME to offer useful advice”

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW