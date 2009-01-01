Gov. Ayade speaks on court sacking him as PDP candidate
The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has reacted to reports that a Lagos Court of Appeal has sacked him as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Saturday’s election.
Ayade described the reports as fake because there was no such pending matter before the Appeal Court.
In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Ita, on Wednesday, the Governor maintained that the “case instituted in a Federal High Court in Abuja by Mr Emmanuel Ibeshi was discontinued when he filed a legitimate notice of discontinuance and as such never went on appeal.”
Ayade received the report as the “handiwork of political opponents who have been dazed by the reality that his bid was a fait acompli.”
He, however, urged members of the public and his teeming supporters to disregard what he termed as fake report.
