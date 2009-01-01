Home | News | General | What I’ll do before returning to Daura – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to work harder than he has done in the past as Nigeria’s leader before he retires to Daura, Katsina State, his hometown.
Buhari, who won his reelection bid with over 15 million votes, made the vow on Wednesday via a post on his official Twitter handle.
According to the President, he would place his best focus on security, infrastructure, job creation and fighting corruption.
The president further assured Nigerians that he will not let them down in the second and last leg of his tenure.

His words: “At the end of this second and final term, I will, God willing, return to Daura and settle down.
“Until then, I will continue to do my best for Nigeria, in security, infrastructure, jobs, fighting corruption.
“I will work even harder than I have done; I will not let Nigerians down.”

