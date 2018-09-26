Home | News | General | Sad day in Nigeria as top football star kills his own coach in Kano over argument

- Salisu Muhammad who is a Nigerian footballer has reportedly killed his own coach in Kano

- Muhammad is said to have stabbed coach Mujitapha Musa in the chest over row on football

- He is currently with the police in Kano state and Salisu is expected to be charged to court

Nigerian footballer identified as Salisu Muhammad has allegedly killed his own coach known as Mujitapha Musa in Kano state over serious football argument which took the life of the latter.

The problem between Salisu Muhammad and Musa was said to have actually started six months ago at Kano based local football side in Yakasai quarters.

Salisu Mustapha was reported to have made a mistake in his club's match against another side which made them to lose the encounter.

According to the report on Daily Trust, the match was a must win tie for Mustapha's side, and his mistake made coach Musa angry in which he blamed him afterwards.

The report added that the player claimed that the diseased abused his parents which forced him to leave the club and joined the opponents out of annoyance.

And ever since he left, he has been opposing his former team in all their matches according to the statement he made which was revealed by Police spokesperson, DSP Haruna Abdullahi.

And on the day coach Musa was reported to have been killed, the player explained that the deceased saw and slapped him thereby harassing him publicly.

Out of anger, Salisu Muhammad pulled out a knife and stabbed the coach on the chest which sent him to early grave as he died while he was been rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Salisu Muhammad is still with the police in Kano and he is expected to be charged to court for murder.

