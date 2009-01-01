Home | News | General | International musician R Kelly arrested for unpaid child support amid sexual abuse claims

R Kelly has been arrested for the second time this year, but this time it was for failure to pay child support to his three children with his ex- wife, Andrea Kelly.

Just hours after his explosive TV interview denying the sexual harassment charges leveled against him, the singer was taken into custody for owing over N36 million in child support.

According to the authorities, he needs to pay the full amount in order to get out of prison. He has already spent a weekend in police custody following the sexual assault allegations.

It was previously reported that the singer has spoken out against the charges in an exclusive interview that aired yesterday and continues today.

R Kelly was seen denying all the accusations pitted against him, calling them "unrealistic". He broke down in tears, saying that he was "fighting for his life".

He is due back in court for the child support case on Wednesday, March 13, and again for the sex abuse cases on Friday, March 22.

