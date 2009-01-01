Home | News | General | How Air Force ex-chief siphoned N12 billion, by EFCC

- Former Air Vice Marshal Jacob Bola Adigun (rtd), a former chief of accounts in the Nigerian Air Force siphoned N12 billion according to the EFCC

- The EFCC said the former air vice marshal siphoned the money from the force’s intelligence account with his personal company

- Adigun is the second defendant in a N22.8 billion fraud charge preferred against erstwhile Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu (rtd)

Tosin Owobo, an investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has given insights into how Air Vice Marshal Jacob Bola Adigun (rtd), a former chief of accounts in the Nigerian Air Force siphoned N12 billion from the force’s intelligence account with his personal company.

The former chief of accounts is the second defendant in a N22.8 billion fraud charge preferred against erstwhile chief of air staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu (rtd).

READ ALSO: Drama as Fayemi and ex-governor Fayose embrace in public

The Guardian reports that while being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, Owobo told Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke that after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and NAF, N3 billion was paid into the NAF Special Emergency Operation Account domiciled with the financial institution in three tranches of N1billion.

“As part of the investigation, we invited the managing directors of right options oil & gas, Judah Oil & Gas and Lebol Oil & Gas limited, who stated in their statements that they were Bureau De Change (BDC) operators and not oil dealers.

“They said when the monies were paid into their accounts, they gave the dollar equivalent to the account officers of the NAF special emergency operation account for the second and third defendants.

“They also stated that their companies were registered as oil & gas companies because they were given a high threshold of monies that could be transferred with fewer deductions,” he added.

According to him, the CAC documents in EFCC’s possession allegedly bore Adigun’s name as director.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a prosecution witness, Tosin Owobo, on Tuesday, March 27, told a Federal High Court in Lagos that N2.4 billion and 150 million dollars were recovered from the a former chief of air staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Owobo was testifying at the resumed trial of Amosu, charged with fraud alongside two other officers of the Air Force - Air Vice Marshal Jacob Adigun and Air Commodore Gbadebo Olugbenga.

Also charged with them are Delfina Oil and Gas Ltd, Mcallan Oil and Gas Ltd, Hebron Housing and Properties Company Ltd, Trapezites BDC, Fonds and Pricey Ltd and Solomon healthcare Ltd.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

The EFCC stage a walk against corruption on Legit.ng TV.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...