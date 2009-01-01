Home | News | General | Legit poll: Nigerians react to deployment of military to Rivers state for guber election

Ahead of the governorship and state House of Assembly elections coming up on Saturday, March 9, Legit.ng conducts a poll on Facebook and Twitter asking Nigerians whether they want soldiers deployed to Rivers state for the elections.

Elections in Rivers state have always been characterised with violence and killings.

For instance, the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections in the state were marred with violence.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yakubu Mahmood, during a briefing with journalists and some international observers including the United States ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Syminton, on Sunday, February, 24, confirmed the death of an ad hoc staff in the state.

Ibisekin Amachree was hit by a stray bullet on her return from duty Degema local government area of Rivers state.

The violence in the state also led to cancellation of National Assembly polls in some parts of the state, forcing INEC to reschedule supplementary elections for the National Assembly seats yet to be conducted.

Despite the security challenges experienced in the state, Nigerians are still divided over whether or not the military should be deployed to the state to curtail violence during the governorship elections.

In the Facebook poll, 45% agreed that military should be deployed to the state while 55% disagreed.

However, on Twitter, 57% agreed that military should be deployed while 43% disagreed.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two soldiers on the evening of Saturday, March 2, were allegedly killed by unknown gunmen in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers state, according to an eyewitness.

The incident reportedly happened in the Obonoma community and the victims were shot by gunmen wearing military uniforms.

The Amanyanabo of Abonnema Kingdom, King Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel, said the gunmen stormed the military checkpoint and killed the officials.

