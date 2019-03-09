Home | News | General | YIAGA AFRICA trains over 1,000 party agents for young candidates

- YIAGA AFRICA has trained over 1,000 political party agents ahead of the governorship and state Assembly elections nationwide

- The initiative is part of YIAGA AFRICA's support to youth candidates through the Not Too Young To Run movement

- The group is providing strategic support to young men and women running for various position in the elections

A civil society organisation, YIAGA AFRICA, has trained over 1,000 political party agents ahead of the governorship and state assembly elections nationwide.

Legit.ng gathered that the initiative is part of YIAGA AFRICA's support to youth candidates through the Not Too Young To Run movement.

The group is providing strategic support to young men and women running for various position in the elections and to equip them with necessary tools for running effective political campaigns and building communities/networks for political solidarity and advocacy.

Since the passage of the age reduction constitution amendment into law, YIAGA AFRICA has continued to support to young candidates across all political parties to lead a successful campaign and win elections.

A statement signed by YIAGA AFRICA's senior program officer, Ibrahim Faruk and sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 5, indicated that the organisation had deployed a total of 1,168 poll agents across the nation.

Part of the statement read: “YIAGA AFRICA has deployed a team of trainers across Nigeria to train polling agents who will be representing young candidates at the 2019 governorship and state house of assembly elections. In this vein, we have trained our cohort of trainers on the electoral process and how to effectively train poll agents.

“The team will be training at least 1,168 poll agents representing 241 young men and women running for state assembly elections coming up on 9th March 2019. The team of trainers have also been trained adequately on the election day process, legal framework relating to party agents, rights and responsibilities of poll agents on election day.

“Having also been trained on the conduct of party agents and ethical issues on election day, YIAGA AFRICA’s team of trainers will train poll agents on to recognize these roles and operate within the electoral law.

“To this end, YIAGA AFRICA is committed to an effective training of party agents who will be representing young candidates and ensure interest of young candidates is protected and their mandate defended effectively.”

Meanwhile, some women groups on Wednesday, March 6 marched to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja ahead of the Saturday, March 9 governorship and state assembly election in various states of the federation.

The groups under the auspices of Save Democracy Women, cautioned that the governorship elections must not be postponed and also warned against militarization of the exercise.

Led by May Ubeku, convener, Impact Future Nigeria, the women carried placards with various inscriptions to press home their demands.

