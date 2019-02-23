Home | News | General | Police grill PDP senator over alleged election rigging in Abia
Police grill PDP senator over alleged election rigging in Abia



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
- The Nigeria Police, Abia command, has questioned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Abia North, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa

- Senator Ohuabunwa was quizzed over his alleged involvement in February 23 election rigging

- The senator allegedly made himself available for fear that he might be arrested

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Abia North, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, has been quizzed at the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police Headquarters, in Umuahia, Abia state, over the February 23, 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Sun reports that the senator made himself available to the police around 3:30pm Wednesday afternoon.

Ohuabunwa was reportedly quizzed by the police over his alleged involvement in the February 23 election.

READ ALSO: Drama as Fayemi and ex-governor Fayose embrace in public

When contacted, Abia state police public relations officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said he was yet to be briefed on the matter.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said 574 candidates from 43 political parties would feature in the Saturday, March 9 governorship and House of Assembly elections in Abia state.

Joseph Iloh, INEC resident electoral commissioner in the state, on the sideline of the commission’s stakeholders meeting in Umahia on Wednesday, March 6.

Iloh said 39 of the candidates are for governorship election while the rest 535 are for the state House of Assembly poll.

According to him, 39 senatorial and 93 House of Representatives candidates contested in the February 16 presidential/National Assembly elections in the state.

He said Saturday’s elections would be conducted concurrently, adding that the commission is fully prepared for a very good election on Saturday.

