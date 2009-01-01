Home | News | General | Man calls out SARS for allegedly kidnapping, torturing and extorting N464,000 from his mother in Ikorodu
Man calls out SARS for allegedly kidnapping, torturing and extorting N464,000 from his mother in Ikorodu



  26 minutes ago
- A Nigerian man identified as Emmanuel has called out some operatives of The Special Anti-robbery Squad for allegedly extorting his mother

- His plight was posted on twitter by social media famous lawyer and SARS reformer, Segalink

- Emmanuel allegedly fell victim of some SARS operatives whom he accused of extorting N464,000 from his mother in Ikorodu

A Nigerian man identified as Emmanuel has called out some operatives of The Special Anti-robbery Squad after they allegedly extorted his mother for the sum of N464,000.

According to social media famous lawyer and SARS reformer, Segalink, Emmanuel Adegbite was attacked by some SARS operatives on March 5, in Ikorodu. According to him, Emmanuel was kidnapped, tortured and only got released after his mother pay a sum of N464,000 to the operatives.

It was gathered that the attack was perpetuated by men of Zonal Intervention Squad, attached to Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos. They allegedly broke into Royal crown Hotel Asolo in Ikorodu and captured Adegbite alongside some other people. They were then taken to Ladegboye base ijede, where they were tortured for hours and threatened at gun point.

Emmanuel was only released after his mother bailed him out with a huge sum of money.

Read post below:

