- The Red Devils progressed to the last eight stage on away goal rule after beating PSG 3-1 in France on Wednesday, March 6

- Lukaku's brace and Rashford's spot kick were all the Premier League club needed to coast to the next stage of the competition

Manchester United reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2013-14 season after beating Paris Saint Germain 3-1 in France on Wednesday.

Despite losing the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford, the Red Devils turned the result around to their favour as they progressed on away goal rule after playing 3-3 aggregate after both legs.

Two first half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford's late minute spot kick propelled the Premier League side to the next stage of the championship.

According to the Mirror, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men made more than just a pretty penny after the victory.

The Red Devils made a whooping €10.5 million - €1 million more than they earned after their progress for the round of 16 stage.

However, they will make about €12 million should they reach the semifinals of this seasons UEFA elite championship.

While reaching the final will see the Old Trafford outfit earn about €15 million, with the winners making additional €4 million.

UEFA confirmed last summer that clubs would earn lump sums of cash for progression through the knockout stages of the Champions League.

