Let south-south produce next Senate boss - Northern youths tell APC, presidency (full statement)

- The move for the south-south geopolitical zone to produce the next Senate president has been given a more decisive support

- This was as some northern youths have urged the presidency and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support the cause

- They said that it will be politically lucrative to allow the geopolitical zone produce the nation's next number three citizen

Northern youths under the umbrella of the Pan African United Youth Development Network have urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Presidency to let the next Senate president come from the south south geopolitical zone.

The group, headed by Habib Mohammed, said that going by the economic contribution of the geo-political, it deserves the honour of producing the country's next number third person, adding that the move will be politically lucrative, The Nation reports.

The group said: “The Presidency and the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to consider zoning the office of the Senate Presidency to south south, considering the contribution of the region to the national economy of the country.

“It will be politically lucrative to compensate the region with the Senate Presidency and also to balance the political equation of each region so that no region feel marginalized. Doing this will further enhance the intertribal and ethnic relationship.

“We also ask all elected Senators to put aside sentiments and selfish interest and work for the national interest first by giving the south south the opportunity to produce the next Senate President in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

“We believe that the South South zone deserve to be given the opportunity considering the fact that they remain the only zone in the country that has not produced any principal officer of this government since 2015 when the Buhari government came into office.

“Currently, the North West and South West have the President and Vice President, a situation that will remain so for another four years; the North Central is currently occupying the position of Senate President, South East, occupies the position of Deputy Senate President, while the North East has both the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Senate Leader, with the South south the only zone left out.

“Zoning the position of Senate President to another zone outside the south south will amount to robbing them of a well-deserved position especially when you consider the fact that they currently have ranking Senators from the zone.

“It is our belief that the North East should be given the position of Deputy Senate President in the 9th Senate. In view of this, we urge President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to put the interest of the nation at heart, consider the principles on which they stand and on which the party was built and allow the south south produce the next Senate President.

“We recall that when the zone occupied the position during the second republic, the legislature had a near perfect and cordial working relationship with the executive led then by late former President Aliyu Shehu Shagari. We have not had such a relationship since then.“

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following a statement made by the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, on the 2023 presidency and the chance of the southwest region, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, had reacted, adding that Nigeria can only move forward with Igbo as president.

The group made its position known on 2023 presidency and insisted the country will continue to wallow in the cesspool of “abject socio-political, economic and developmental blindness until an Igbo man becomes the president.”

