2019 ELECTIONS: Police arrest 10 over electoral offences in Katsina

The police said it has arrested 10 persons over various electoral offences in Katsina during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The state commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, in a chat with newsmen in his office said the command is ready for improved services at the governorship and state assembly elections holding this weekend.

According to him, the offences of those arrested have to do with attempts to disrupt the electioneering exercises as well as a violation of the non-movement orders during the polls.

Others include criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, public nuisance and being in possession of dangerous weapons like axes, machete and knives noting that “they have since been charged to court.”

He said security is to re-enforce at the 9 local governments perceived to be insecure due to the closeness to Rugu forest, a hideout for bandits.

He added that “We are resolute to ensure hitch-free elections not only in those places but the whole state at large

“The police restriction order is still going to be enforced from 6am to 6pm on Saturday; anyone found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”

