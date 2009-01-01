Home | News | General | BREAKING: Appeal Court quashes disqualification of Taraba guber candidate
BREAKING: Appeal Court quashes disqualification of Taraba guber candidate



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Taraba State, Sani Danladi, has been cleared to contest in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Appeal Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday upturned the disqualification of Danladi.
It would be recalled that a Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, the state capital disqualified Danladi on charges of age falsification.
Details shortly…

