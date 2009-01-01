2019 ELECTIONS: Kerosene For Votes, Gov. Ikpeazu in a last minute campaign

The Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has allegedly carried out kerosene distribution in the state in an effort to win the hearts of the voters.

This is happening few days to the March 9 governorship election.

The governor rolled out an Okezie Ikpeazu/Ude Oko Chukwu branded tanker of kerosene, which was dispensed to Abians at no cost at different points in the state.

The governor was said to have also made a cash donation of N10m to the civil servants in the state in a bid to win their votes in the Saturday governorship election in the state.

