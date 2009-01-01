Home | News | General | 2019 ELECTIONS: Kerosene For Votes, Gov. Ikpeazu in a last minute campaign
BREAKING: Appeal Court quashes disqualification of Taraba guber candidate
2019 ELECTION: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Yobe

2019 ELECTIONS: Kerosene For Votes, Gov. Ikpeazu in a last minute campaign



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has allegedly carried out kerosene distribution in the state in an effort to win the hearts of the voters.
This is happening few days to the March 9 governorship election.
The governor rolled out an Okezie Ikpeazu/Ude Oko Chukwu branded tanker of kerosene, which was dispensed to Abians at no cost at different points in the state.


The governor was said to have also made a cash donation of N10m to the civil servants in the state in a bid to win their votes in the Saturday governorship election in the state.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 83 of 83