2019 ELECTION: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Yobe

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has commenced distribution of sensitive materials to the 17 local government areas of Yobe State, ahead of Saturday’s governorship/ House of Assembly elections.

The distribution, which started on Thursday around 12:00 at Central Bank premises in Damaturu, was under the watch of armed security operatives.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Yobe, Alhaji Ahmad Makama, said the sensitive materials that comprise ballot papers and result sheets were expected to reach the 17 local government headquarters today for onward distribution.

Makama explained that the movement of the sensitive materials would be escorted by well-armed security operatives to the various registration centres.

“So far so good, we are in a very good position of strength, we have a full complement of everything, materials, ad-hoc staff and enough vehicles for the movement of men and materials to the registration area centres.

“Also, all the non-sensitive materials required, Ballot boxes, stamps and everything are intact. So we are comfortably prepared for the election,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that the materials distribution was being supervised by representatives of political parties, Journalists and security operatives in the state.

