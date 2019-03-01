Home | News | General | BREAKING: PDP’s Gbenga Daniel declares support for Ogun APC candidate, Dapo Abiodun, gives reasons
PDP has questions to answer over squandered wealth, Buhari insists
Appeal court reinstates Ayogu Eze as APC guber candidate in Enugu

BREAKING: PDP’s Gbenga Daniel declares support for Ogun APC candidate, Dapo Abiodun, gives reasons



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 9 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun ahead of the March 9 governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.
He made the statement on Thursday at the Remo Resource Centre.
Daniel, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said his decision and call on his supporters to vote for Abiodun on Saturday, followed Ladi Adebutu’s loss at the court on Wednesday.
Adebutu popularly known as Lado lost his bid for the PDP ticket to Buruji Kashamu.

Daniel’s statement made available reads: “My Dear compatriots, You have noticed my studied silence in our local politics in recent times.
“I have busied myself with National politics having served the state for 8 years.
“I have also been very busy supporting the ambition of the son of our great Philantropist in Remoland to become the next governor of our dear state.
“You, however, would have become aware of the court decision yesterday which did not favour him.
“Going forward, I have directed all our structures statewide to cast all their votes on Saturday for Prince Dapo Abiodun, another bona fide Remo son despite current party differences.
“I, therefore, enjoin all to please go and cast your vote on Saturday for Dapo Abiodun in the overall interest of our people. With best regards.”

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 83 of 83