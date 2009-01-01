Sowore’s party rejects Amaechi’s endorsement of its Rivers guber candidate

The African Action Congress (AAC) has rejected the endorsement of Awara Biokpomabo, its governorship candidate in Rivers state, by Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation.

Amaechi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, told supporters of the ruling party in the state that they had a lot to benefit from voting for Biokpomabo.

Amaechi’s endorsement for Biokpomabo followed the supreme court’s upholding of the annulment of primaries and congresses conducted by a faction of the Rivers state chapter of the APC.

The party did not field candidates for the senatorial poll and will not be able to field candidates for the March 9 governorship and state house of assembly elections.

However, Malcolm Fabiyi, AAC deputy national chairman (administration), in a statement rejected the minister’s gesture.

Fabiyi said the AAC, the platform under which Omoyele Sowore, publisher of SaharaReporters, contested the presidential election, has not entered any alliance with Amaechi.

The statement read: “We were made aware of the APC’s recent endorsement of the AAC’s Rivers State gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming elections on the 9th of March. Rotimi Amaechi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has pitched his tent with Awara Biokpomabo, our governorship candidate in the African Action Congress (AAC).

“While we have no influence over who other parties might choose to endorse, we wish to make it unequivocally clear that we have we not entered any alliances or coalitions with the APC or any other party in Rivers State, neither have we made any decisions to dovetail parties or seek strategic alliances as we approach the state elections in a few days.

“The AAC, led by Omoyele Sowore, promised Nigerians a different style of governance at the national level; we also believe we can bring this new promise of transparency and progress to bear at the state level.

“We urge all PVC-bearing Nigerians to come out en masse on the 9th of March and vote for transformation and a true paradigm shift, the kind that only the African Action Congress can bring.”

