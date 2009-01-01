Tenant gets N20, 000 bail for knocking landlord’s tooth out

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday slammed a N20,000 bail on a tenant, Emmanuel Nwachukwu, who allegedly punched his landlord, Mr. Sanusi Ishola in the mouth and broke his front tooth during an argument.

Magistrate M. I. Dan-Oni, in a ruling, ordered the 32-year-old to produce one surety in like sum.

The prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant punched Mr. Ishola in the mouth and broke his incisor during an argument.

He alleged that Nwachukwu committed the offence on February 24, at 9:00 a.m. at their residence.

Magistrate Dan-Oni ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Nwachukwu, who resides at No. 9, Tutuola St., Oke-Odo, Lagos, is charged with conspiracy and assault.

He, however, denied committing the offence.

The offence, he said contravened the provisions of sections 173 and 411 of the revised Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 173 stipulates a three-year jail term for the offence.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 25 for mention.

