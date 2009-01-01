Agbalumo lowers blood sugar, cholesterol – expert

Dr Andrew Marbell, a nutritionist says the African star apple, popularly known as “agbalumo’’ in Yoruba can lower blood sugar, cholesterol, useful in preventing and good for treating heart diseases.

He said that “agbalumo’’, also known as “udara’’ in Igbo has some nutritional advantages which contains more Vitamin C and ascorbic acid than orange.

“This vitamin helps in preventing sour throat, constipation and toothache.

“In some parts of Nigeria, the seed is used in treating skin infections and it is believed that consuming it can help fight some cancers and diabetes,’’ he said.

He said that “agbalumo’’ serves as a natural source of an anti-oxidant booster to remove free radicals from oxidative stress disorders.

Marbell added said that agbalumo could help one to lose weight because the fruit contributes about three grams of fibre to the recommended daily intake of 25 to 38 grams.

“Fibre provides bulk to your diet, a factor that can make your stomach feel fuller for longer.

“The different parts like the roots, bark and leaves are used for cough, yellow fever, high blood pressure and much more,’’ he said.

Nutritionist, however, said that Africa star apple is one of the best fruits for pregnant women because it provides a lot of energy and is rich in moisture.

“It also contains such useful element as phosphorus, calcium, iron, dietary, fibre and protein.

“An Africa pregnant woman can enjoy all the amazing effects from eating the star apple,’’ he said.

