2 feared dead, 35 vehicles destroyed, shops looted as warring APC factions clash in Lagos

- Facional members of the APC in Lagos clashed on Thursday evening, March 7

- At least two persons were feared killed in the violence which also led to the destruction of vehicles and the looting of shops

- The fracas occurred when supporters of an aggrieved party aspirant tried to prevent a candidate for the Lagos House of Assembly from entering the palace of the Oloto of Awori

Factional members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos allegedly engaged themselves in a free-for-all fight on Thursday evening, March 7, leading to fears that the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections holding on Saturday, March 9 may be violent.

According to Daily Trust, the clash between two warring APC factions occurred at Oto-Awori in Ijanikin area of Lagos, leading to the destruction of over 35 vehicles and the looting of shops.

The publication also reports that at least two persons were feared killed in the violence.

Legit.ng gathers that the clash was between an aggrieved party member who felt he was robbed of victory during the party’s 2018 primary elections, and supporters of a candidate of the party from Ojo contesting in the upcoming Lagos state House of Assembly election.

The clash reportedly occurred when the candidate, identified as Jafo, visited the palace of the Oloto of Awori, ahead of the election.

Some youths loyal to the aggrieved member, identified as Bibire, reportedly tried to prevent Jafo from entering the palace; claiming that the latter was the reason their aspirant was denied the party’s ticket.

In a similar development, Legit.ng previously reported that the campaign flag-off of the APC in Lagos ended abruptly as violence broke out mid-way into the well-attended programme.

Hoodlums suspected to be members of the National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW) invaded the Skypower Ground Ikeja venue with guns, daggers and other dangerous weapons, engaging one another in a bloody factional fight.

