PDP should recall past members for Buhari to investigate - Shehu Sani speaks on 'monumental waste' during opposition party's 16-year rule

- Senator Shehu Sani says he agrees with President Buhari’s demand for the PDP to explain how it squandered Nigeria’s resources

- The senator, however, says such explanation should involve all the party’s past and present members

- Sani urged the opposition party to recall its former members to explain to the president, how it squandered the nation’s wealth

The senator representing Kaduna Central in the upper legislative chamber, Shehu Sani, says he agrees with President Muhammadu Buhari’s demand that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should explain how it squandered the nation’s resources.

The outspoken senator aired his views on his Twitter handle, @ShehuSani, on Thursday, March 7.

Legit.ng notes that Sani, however, stated that such accountability should involve all the party’s past and present members during its 16-year rule.

Many members of the opposition party have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); including governors and ministers.

Sani advised the PDP to recall its former members to prepare a report on the ‘monumental waste’ during their years in power and present same to the president.

As he tweeted:

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari said the PDP still owed Nigerians explanations on how it spent humongous resources that accrued to the country from oil sales between 1999 and 2014.

The president made the statement when he received the leadership of organized labour which came to felicitate with him on his electoral victory at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

He said the current administration met a country with dilapidated infrastructure all round in 2015 and the situation called for the serious explanation from the PDP, which was in power for 16 years.

